MakerHive Grand Opening: Free Upcycled Making in Kensington

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
MakerHive — KensingtonMore details
Saturday–Sunday, November 14–15, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. each day
MakerHive — Kensington
10419 Fawcett Street, Kensington, MD 20895
Price: Free hands-on opening activities.
A bottle cap, a stray game piece or an old decoration can be the beginning of something worth keeping. Kensington’s new MakerHive studio opens its doors for a weekend of free making with reclaimed materials. Its shelves of cleaned and sorted finds offer a playful starting point for a creation that will look different from everyone else’s. Drop in during either day’s opening hours, try the hands-on activities and get a first look at a neighborhood space built around creative reuse.
All ages welcome. RSVP through the organizer’s link and confirm exact activities and attendance details before visiting.
Official event information · Registration and attendance details
Image courtesy of the organizer.
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