MakerHive Grand Opening: Free Upcycled Making in Kensington

Saturday–Sunday, November 14–15, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. each day

MakerHive — Kensington

10419 Fawcett Street, Kensington, MD 20895

Price: Free hands-on opening activities.

A bottle cap, a stray game piece or an old decoration can be the beginning of something worth keeping. Kensington’s new MakerHive studio opens its doors for a weekend of free making with reclaimed materials. Its shelves of cleaned and sorted finds offer a playful starting point for a creation that will look different from everyone else’s. Drop in during either day’s opening hours, try the hands-on activities and get a first look at a neighborhood space built around creative reuse.

All ages welcome. RSVP through the organizer’s link and confirm exact activities and attendance details before visiting.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of the organizer.