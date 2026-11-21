Put a little flour on the weekend agenda. UNO’s Kingstowne restaurant hosts a hands on deep dish cooking class that turns its signature pizza into an afternoon activity. The ticket includes the pizza making experience, a side salad and a beverage, so there is a meal built into the plan. Bring a friend and compare your creations as you learn the approach behind the thick crust. The class runs from noon to 3 p.m., and every attendee needs a ticket. Current ticket totals range from $16.78 to $39.17; check the available ticket options at registration. Confirm exact details and availability with the organizer before attending.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, noon–3 p.m., at UNO Pizzeria & Grill, 5935 Kingstowne Center, Alexandria. Tickets currently total $16.78–$39.17; check ticket categories and final pricing at checkout.

Official details and tickets