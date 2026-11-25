Spend a December morning making winter crafts at Locally Crafted Workshop in Gaithersburg. Its December Open Studio offers winter and holiday projects for small gifts and decorations, with different crafting stations to explore at your own pace.

The flexible open house provides self-directed craft stations. Spend a little time at several stations or settle into the project that catches your eye. Adults are welcome to craft on their own as well as with children. Afterward, leave time for lunch and a stroll around RIO.

Advance admission is $17 before ticketing fees, currently $19.91 on Eventbrite, or $20 at the door. Children ages 4 and under are free with a paying adult. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Confirm exact details and availability with the organizer.

When: December 12, 2026, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. EST

Where: Locally Crafted Workshop, 35 Grand Corner Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price: $17 advance before ticketing fees, currently $19.91 online; $20 at the door. Children ages 4 and under are free with a paying adult.

Official details and registration