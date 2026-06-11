Make Music DC

Washington, DC—it’s time to make music!

This June 21, join Make Music Day DC, part of a free global celebration taking place in more than 1,000 cities around the world. For the first time ever, Make Music Day DC is expanding citywide, bringing live music performances to neighborhoods across all eight wards of the District.

This exciting launch is presented in partnership with the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities and hosted by the Anacostia Arts & Culture District, Washington, DC’s official Arts & Culture District and the official Make Music Day chapter host for the entire city.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer, a beginner musician, a local business, community organization, or public space, there’s a place for you in this citywide celebration.