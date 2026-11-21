Create a small work of fabric art at Hammer & Stain Rockville. This beginner workshop introduces Kinusaiga, a Japanese technique that builds a textured picture by tucking and layering fabric without sewing. Choose a design, experiment with colors and leave with a 6 by 6 inch piece to display or give as a gift. The studio offers guided instruction for all skill levels, making this an easy creative stop in Rockville Town Square. The November 28 workshop starts at 6 p.m. and costs $50 through the organizer’s direct booking page. Register ahead so the studio can prepare your project, and confirm the finishing time and current availability with the organizer.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m., at Hammer & Stain Rockville, 107B Gibbs Street, in Rockville Town Square. No finishing time is published. Workshops generally close registration at least 72 hours in advance; check the exact deadline when booking.

Official details and registration