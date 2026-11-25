Fresh evergreens, pinecones and ribbon can turn a front door into a small seasonal celebration. At Brandon's Flowers in historic Occoquan, a live demonstration leads into a hands-on wreath workshop, with locally sourced greens and accents you can choose to suit your home. The finished wreath measures about 16 to 18 inches across and can be displayed indoors or outside.

The Friday class takes place December 4, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 203 Union Street, Occoquan, VA 22125. All tools and accessories are provided, along with light refreshments. The indoor class is limited to 10 participants and welcomes beginners.

Tickets currently cost $71.21 through the linked Eventbrite booking page. The florist's own shop also advertises a $65 base price; check final charges and the correct session before purchasing. Arrive early to enjoy the historic district before settling in to make something for home. Confirm availability, pricing and exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration