Spend a December evening making a Christmas tree mosaic in Old Town Fairfax. At Common Culture, organizer Glenn leads a beginner-friendly workshop that turns tiles, glass and small decorative pieces into a Christmas tree mosaic. All materials and step-by-step instruction are included, so the evening offers a straightforward way to try a new craft with a friend or meet fellow makers.

The workshop takes place Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:50 p.m. Tickets currently range from $33.85 to $129.89 depending on the option selected; check the booking page for the project and inclusions attached to each ticket.

Common Culture is at 3955 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 107, Fairfax. Arrive early to order a drink or something to eat: food and beverages are available separately, and the full kitchen closes at 6:30 p.m. Free parking is listed. Guests under18 must attend with a parent or legal guardian. Confirm ticket options, availability and exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration