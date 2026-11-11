Magic: The Gathering Game Night with On Da Stack

Put an in-person game night on the calendar before the Thanksgiving rush. On Da Stack brings a Magic: The Gathering meetup to Continues Arcade in Alexandria, giving players a reason to gather around a table, meet fellow gamers and enjoy some friendly competition.

The $5 admission includes arcade tokens and a place in the games, so the evening offers a little screen-based play alongside the tabletop gathering. The event is for ages 14 and older. Check with the host about the format and what to bring; the announcement does not specify supplied decks or beginner lessons.

Tuesday, November 24, 2026, starting at 6:30 p.m. Continues Arcade, 1050 North Fayette Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. Official tickets list 6:30–9 p.m., while the venue calendar currently shows a 7:30 p.m. finish. Confirm the end time, booking total and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Logo courtesy of Continues Arcade.