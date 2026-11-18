Trade the predictable post-Thanksgiving plans for a little close-up mystery. Magic Mic brings headliner Chuck Thomas to Solace Outpost Ballston for an evening of interactive magic, storytelling and surprises. Host Charlie Ross also makes room for local magicians trying new material, giving the show the energy of a creative workshop alongside its featured act. Come curious: the fun lies in watching an ordinary evening get pleasantly difficult to explain.

Friday, November 27, 2026, 8–9:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m. Solace Outpost Ballston is at 4201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, in the Ballston neighborhood. Ages 15 and older. Current ticket tiers range from $12.51 to $23.18; confirm the final checkout price. Parking is paid. Arrive before the performance to settle in, and confirm exact details and availability with the organizer.

Official details and tickets