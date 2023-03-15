Machik x Eaton House Tibetan Film Series: Summer Pasture

Machik x Eaton House Tibetan Film Series

Machik and Eaton House are pleased to present a series of six films made by and about people in Tibet. The year-long film series is a platform to spotlight the power of storytelling by filmmakers in Tibet today. It is also an opportunity to go deeper into the contemporary Tibetan experience and gain insight into the complexity of Tibet’s land and people. The series includes both feature and documentary films, all in Tibetan language with English subtitles. All films will be screened at Eaton House. Films are free and donations are welcome.

“Summer Pasture is a feature-length documentary that chronicles one summer with a young pastoral family living in the high grasslands of eastern Tibet. Locho, his wife Yama, and their infant daughter survive in the mountains by herding yak, much as their ancestors have for generations. In recent years, however, pastoral life has become increasingly difficult and now many pastoralists are settling in town. Soon, Locho and Yama will face the same predicament, when they must choose whether to raise their daughter in the pasture or send her school — a decision that will have deep implications for their future as pastoralists.” (Kham Film Project)