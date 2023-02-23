Love Like Tuesday is written by playwright Doug Robinson in collaboration with the devising ensemble of Faction of Fools.

Told through the lens of Faction’s signature style of Commedia dell’Arte, a style of comedic theatre originating in Renaissance Italy that utilizes masks and high-energy physicality, Love Like Tuesday hearkens to the nostalgia and structure of classic Rom-Com films…but with a twist.

On view from February 16th – March 11th, 2023.