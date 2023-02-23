Saturday // Feb 25, 2023

Love Like Tuesday: Faction of Fools Presents

545 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
$15-$35

Love Like Tuesday is written by playwright Doug Robinson in collaboration with the devising ensemble of Faction of Fools.

Told through the lens of Faction’s signature style of Commedia dell’Arte, a style of comedic theatre originating in Renaissance Italy that utilizes masks and high-energy physicality, Love Like Tuesday hearkens to the nostalgia and structure of classic Rom-Com films…but with a twist.

On view from February 16th – March 11th, 2023.

Saturday // Feb 25, 2023, 07:30 pm
Doors open at 7:30 pm

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop
