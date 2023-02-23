Saturday // Feb 25, 2023
Love Like Tuesday: Faction of Fools Presents
545 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
About this event
Love Like Tuesday is written by playwright Doug Robinson in collaboration with the devising ensemble of Faction of Fools.
Told through the lens of Faction’s signature style of Commedia dell’Arte, a style of comedic theatre originating in Renaissance Italy that utilizes masks and high-energy physicality, Love Like Tuesday hearkens to the nostalgia and structure of classic Rom-Com films…but with a twist.
On view from February 16th – March 11th, 2023.