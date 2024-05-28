LIVE Standup Comedy Show Starring Matt Ruby (Comedy Central, MTV)

Friday, June 21

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Matt Ruby

Matt Ruby is a comedian from New York City. His smart and dark brand of standup is “button-pushing” and “funny” according to the NY Times. His comedy has been filmed by Comedy Central, MTV, NBC/Seeso, and FOX. His newsletters (The Rubesletter and Funny How) have over 17,000 subscribers combined. He also hosts the podcast Kind of a Lot with Matt Ruby.

In his recent comedy doc/special, Substance, in which he performs 4 sets on 4 nights (1 high, 1 drunk, 1 sober, and 1 on shrooms!). His previous special, Feels Like Matt Ruby is available on YouTube. His two albums, Feels Like Matt Ruby and Hot Flashes, are in regular rotation on Sirius and went top 10 on the iTunes Comedy charts. He’s also been featured on CNN, The Huffington Post, New York magazine, Time Out, etc.

He’s a regular at the legendary Comedy Cellar and co-produces Hot Soup there (Tuesdays), one of NYC’s longest running independently produced comedy shows, and Good Eggs (Wednesdays) at NY Comedy Club. He tours around the country and internationally too.

Featuring: Dewayne White

Dewayne White is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after comics on the scene. Hailing from Washington, D.C., his no-nonsense, East Coast demeanor seamlessly transforms into hilarity on stage. He draws on his experiences as a combat wounded Army vet, husband and father with a no holds barred attitude. With irreverent observations and an infectious energy, Dewayne always delivers an unforgettable evening of laughter. He’s shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Josh Blue, Mark Normand, and Jo Firestone, Now he’s headlining comedy clubs across the country and touring internationally with the USO or Armed Forces Entertainment.

Featuring: Rich EV

Evelyn “Rich Ev” Richardson, is a DC native, comedian that jokes about life experiences and brings to light genuine reactions to world events. She may have said it, but you were thinking it. You never know what you’ll get but you can guarantee that you will get a laugh. You can catch her in a city near you and on social platforms; Instagram: @evelynjcrich , Facebook: Evelyn JC Richardson.