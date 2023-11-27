Live Comedy Showcase Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, HBO)

Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Friday, December 29

Headliner: Casey James Salengo

Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar, and HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay. He performs at clubs, bars, road houses, carnival tents, erotic book stores, novelty keychain distributors, and any other venue that will have him all across the country. His debut album “Wild Country Phoenix,” and his Comedy Central web series “Casey Tries His Best,” are available wherever you get that kind of thing. He’s a large affable boy who is easily spooked, so approach with caution.

Featuring

Courtney Maginnis:

Courtney Maginnis is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She performs standup all over the country and has been a part of the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, NY Comedy Festival, Underground Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival and more. Courtney has been featured in sketches for Comedy Central, College Humor, as well as starred in the short film, “The Comedian’s Wife” which was an Official Selection for the Big Apple Film Festival. She has been featured for a story on NPR’s Studio 360 as well as appeared on shows for Sirius XM. She is one of the stars of the popular web series NFL Fan Therapy and recently was on an episode of HBO’s Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

Dewayne White:

Dewayne is a D.C.-based standup comedian and a combat-wounded Army veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. His humor is drawn from his unique take on his military experience, his life as a husband and father, and the general craziness of life. He has worked alongside amazing comedians like Josh Blue, Sal Vulcano, Mark Normand, Tony Woods, and many others.

Kim Villamera:

Kim Villamera is an up-and-coming DMV comedian. She has performed at venues such as the Coalition Theater, the Virginia Beach and Richmond Funnybone, and Perkinson Center. She has opened/ hosted for Hannah Brener, Nate Jackson, Dylan Adler, Emma Willmann, and Jackie Kashian. She is the first Asian woman to ever win the Virginia Beach Comedy Roast Championship. Born in the Philippines and homegrown in Richmond, her comedic style of storytelling is rich with social awkwardness and truly a testament of the human experience.

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd floor)

529 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202

Doors open at 7pm)

Full Dinner Service

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up-front Seating