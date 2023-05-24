Live at Blues Alley: VERONNEAU

Seven-time WAMMIE Award-winning band VERONNEAU, led by Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau, perform the last of their month long Blues Alley artist in residence shows. Each show during the residency has spotlighted a different aspect of the band’s repertoire. For this last show it get’s personal and intimate, stripped down to a core duo of Lynn Veronneau and UK guitarist Ken Avis.

The pair met in Switzerland, and have performed together throughout Europe and the US for over 20 years, racking up 3 top 10 albums in the World-Music and Jazz charts. This duo performance provides a retrospective and a forward-look at the eclectic music they have been making, and the music which influenced them. Expect to hear everything from 80’s Europop to Jazz, French chanson, and acoustic traditions in this unique duo performance.

Blues Alley is DC’s premiere, and legendary, music listening room, located in the heart of Georgetown DC. Dinner available from 6pm, first show starts at 9pm. Easy parking just across the road from the Alley.