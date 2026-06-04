Come celebrate Pride Month in National Landing with the LGBTQ+ Pride Month Party at Water Park! Enjoy music, dancing, exciting drag performances, and a divine signature cocktail. Come ready to party and celebrate Pride!

Enjoy music, dancing, drag performances, and more! This event follows a free 3PM movie screening of “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995) at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (limited tickets available!).

All June, enjoy 15% cashback in Open Rewards on purchases at National Landing’s LGBTQ+-owned businesses.