LEVEL UP: Vegan Dumpling Edition

Let’s give them Dumpling to talk a Bao… like this VEGAN DUMPLING CLASS!!

Level Up your Dumpling Making! Whether you’re a first time folder or can pinch like a pro, there will be plenty of take-aways, including a giant batch of dumplings for your freezer.

Join Founder of NOMAD DUMPLiNGS, Karen Hoefener. Karen learned to make dumplings while working in Hunan and taught cooking classes at the Hutong Cooking School in Beijing. She will begin with an in-depth lesson on the art of dumpling-making, and will discuss sourcing the clean-label plant-based ingredients she uses in her colorful dumplings.

In this interactive 90-120 minute class, each student will learn how to make 3 plant-based fillings, all-natural colorful dumpling dough, and will get to roll and pinch dumpling wrappers. In addition, there will be demonstrations on boiling and pan-frying dumplings which will be followed by a make-your-own dumpling sauce station.

Each attendee will leave with their colorful and delicious creations (a batch yields approx 36 dumplings). You will also go home with a wooden dowel (for future dumpling making), plus recipes, and homemade dumpling sauce.

The class also includes a colorful vegan dumpling dinner!!

VIP ticketholders will receive UNLIMITED Beer & Wine.*

Why we love dumplings…

Chinese dumplings are far more symbolic than simply a delicious morsel. They have a unique history and are a culturally intangible food item that is one of the most widely loved and popular foods in China and around the world.

What do you need to bring?

Nothing but yourself!! All ingredients and utensils are provided. You may wish to share your dumplings with your friends and family after the class – we can freeze your homemade dumplings so you can take them home with you!! 🙂

ABOUT NOMAD DUMPLiNGS

NOMAD DUMPLiNGS is a frozen CPG company specializing in plant-based rainbow-colored dumplings. Our products are inspired by regional cuisine and combine elements of classic dumplings with a modern twist. Unlike typical dumplings, filled with preservatives, NOMAD DUMPLiNGS feature all-natural fillings and colorful dough casings made from vibrant juices and spices.

*Ages 21+. Please enjoy alcohol responsibly.