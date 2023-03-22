LEVEL UP: Cookie Decorating Edition

Chef Tai from 5-12 Dessert Boutique will demystify royal icing and teach us simple ways to make every gift box look like it came from a bakery. Perfect for every occasion. In this 2-hour class, Daneen and Tai will cover the basics to sugar cookies (so – yes, it’s beginner friendly, no Royal Icing experience required!), do some piping practice with Royal Icing, talk about how to strategize the best ways to decorate sugar cookies, and cover the general concepts around dough and icing.

What to Expect:

Cookies will be made before you arrive. We’ll be decorating with a fun spring theme – think butterflies, flowers, birds and rain boots.

Learn how to make, color, and bag Royal Icing. The consistency of icing is KEY for easy decorating. You will learn the three basic consistencies of royal icing and their uses.

Learn the best angles to hold a piping bag, pipe a straight line and curves, and more!

Daneen and Tai will demonstrate multiple decorating techniques step by step. You will learn how to outline and flood cookies, how to get a flat, smooth finish on your royal icing cookies, the correct wet on wet and wet-on-dry cookie decorating techniques, marbling, how to use time to create dimension, how to fix (and prevent!) mistakes, and much more!

Each student gets 6 cookies, 6 icing colors, and all the tools necessary to make beautifully decorated sugar cookies. You will decorate 6 Spring themed cookies to take home in a gift box and will receive copies of 5-12 Dessert’s delicious sugar cookie recipe and royal icing recipe! You will leave with a great understanding of the basics of sugar cookies plus a few cool techniques we’ll cover in class so you can be a decorating pro all year round!

Your ticket will also include a gorgeous cheese and charcuterie board to nibble on while you decorate!