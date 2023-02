Bayou Bakery will add extended hours from 6PM – 9PM for the annual celebration. The doors reopen with a fixed menu of Parade food specials and LI VE MUSIC. Purchase Tickets upon entry: Booze [$22,] Grub [$16,] and Brews [$18], and with each pass, you get Three Items. Sip in the New Orleans spirit from a classic Hurricane to a King Cake Daiquiri. Savor authentic Mardi Gras fare including Gulf Shrimp Jambalaya, Gumbo, Red Beans & Rice [vegetarian optional available,] and Muff-a-lottas. Cheers to Carnival with Louisiana’s finest – Abita Beer – with selections like Amber and Purple Haze. Make it a sweet ending with a la carte desserts from a slice of King Cake to traditional Pralines and Beign ets.