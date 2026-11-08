Leigh Pilzer at Takoma Station: A Saturday Night of Jazz

A neighborhood jazz room makes a welcome change from a hurried Saturday bar circuit. Leigh Pilzer takes the spotlight at Takoma Station Tavern for a three-hour evening, giving listeners a reason to settle in and make live music the main event.



Plan an early dinner nearby or arrive with time to ask about seating before the music begins. This is an easy outing to build around one performance rather than a long itinerary.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 7–10 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Takoma Station Tavern — Takoma, Washington, DC; 6914 4th Street NW, Washington, DC 20012

Price: $20 admission; food and drinks extra.

The venue reuses event-page addresses; its current November calendar and flyer confirm Leigh Pilzer on November 21. Confirm seating or table reservations, age policies, ticket availability and exact details with Takoma Station. Venue phone: 202-829-1999.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information