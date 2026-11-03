Build a LEGO Santa’s Sleigh at Macy’s Metro Center

Give parade season a hands-on start with a miniature Santa’s sleigh. Macy’s is marking its 100th Parade with a free LEGO build-and-take activity at the Metro Center store, offering a small holiday project to assemble and bring home. It is an easy family stop in the middle of a downtown Saturday, especially for anyone who likes the building as much as the finished model. Plan the visit around the noon start rather than treating it as an all-day drop-in: the supply of sleighs is limited.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at noon; while supplies last. End time not announced.

Where: Macy’s Downtown–Metro Center — downtown Washington, DC, 1201 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Price: Free; no purchase required. Limited quantities, one per person.

One model per person, while supplies last. The current store page gives no usable end time. Call 202-628-6661 to confirm the activity location, availability and exact details before setting out. Metro Center serves the store.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Official LEGO activity image via Macy’s Downtown–Metro Center.