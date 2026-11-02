Shop Local Makers at LEDC’s Holiday Market in La Cosecha

Make the gift hunt a chance to meet the people behind the goods. LEDC’s holiday market brings local entrepreneurs to La Cosecha for handmade items, creative finds and browsing with a neighborhood feel. The venue’s event announcement lists twelve participating businesses, keeping the experience approachable enough to explore without rushing. Bring a friend or the family, compare a few potential gifts and leave time for a meal in the surrounding Union Market District. Free admission makes it easy to stop in even before you have settled on a shopping list.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: La Cosecha — Union Market District, Washington, DC, 1280 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Price: Free admission; shopping and food purchases cost extra.

Reserve a free spot through the organizer’s registration page. Purchases are separate from admission, and vendor offerings may change. Confirm current availability, access arrangements and exact details with LEDC before attending.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Holiday-market artwork via Latino Economic Development Center’s official registration page.