Give Friday night an upbeat start with a beginner Afrobeat class at Evolution Dance Studio in Greenbelt. The adult session focuses on approachable moves and rhythm in a group setting, so you can join without already knowing a routine.

Come ready to move, follow the music and learn alongside other beginners. The studio sits inside Beltway Plaza Mall near the AMC Theater, making it easy to pair the class with dinner or a movie afterward.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. This listing features one verified occurrence of the studio's Friday series. Confirm the session's finish time when booking.

Where: Evolution Dance Studio, Beltway Plaza Mall, 6192 Greenbelt Road, Suite 13, Greenbelt, MD 20770.

Admission: $28.52 on the current official ticket page. This class is for adult beginners. Reserve through the event page and confirm exact details and availability with Evolution Dance Studio.

Official class details and registration