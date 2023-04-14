Last Day of Wine Village in Baltimore

This event runs from May 11 to May 29.

The makers of Christmas Village in Baltimore announce their expansion in Charm City with the debut of a brand new spring pop-up event along Inner Harbor.

Wine Village in Baltimore is modelled after wine villages that spring up in villages across Germany’s wine regions starting every April and May. This new event will take inspiration from Germany’s traditional and casual wine traditions, while also building upon some of the traditions and favorite foods that come every holiday season from Baltimore’s Christmas Village.

For the debut season, look for nearly two dozen wines from around the world, European fare, beautiful blooms and flower beds, a charming Historic Carousel, local artists and makers, movie nights, live music and stage performances, games for kids and adults – and unique vibes at the Grape Escape, Picnic Point and Wine Terrace.

Times

– Monday to Thursday, 3-10pm

– Friday to Sunday, 1-10 PM

– Mothers Day and Memorial Day, 1-10 PM