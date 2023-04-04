La Frontera with Pati Jinich | Conversation with Bill Gardner and Joe Yonan

Please join chef, cookbook writer and 3-time James Beard Award winner Pati Jinich for a Celebration of her primetime PBS show La Frontera Season 2 this coming Tuesday, April 11th @ 6:30 pm at the Mexican Cultural Institute. Pati will show clips of her new Season, will have a conversation with Bill Gardner, VP of Programming PBS, and Joe Yonan, Food and Dining Editor The Washington Post.

After, stay to enjoy Pati’s favorite drinks and bites from La Frontera!

Do not miss La Frontera Season 2 premiering on April 3 at 9:00 pm ET on PBS and 2 additional episodes on April 10 and 17.

She will be incredibly happy if you can join her for the screening of a few stories included in the show as well as a fun conversation and drinks and bites from La Frontera!