La Cocina de SER: A Hands-on Spanish Cooking Class

Make lunch an experience you help create at La Cocina de SER. This hands-on class at the Ballston Spanish restaurant brings participants into the cooking process with chefs David Sierra and David Cardona, then follows the work with lunch and selected drink pairings.

You do not need professional kitchen experience to join. Come curious about Spanish cooking, ask questions and enjoy the connection between making a dish and sitting down to taste it. It is a sociable alternative to a standard restaurant reservation, with something useful to take back to your own kitchen.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, starting at noon. Confirm the session’s finish time with SER.

Where: SER Restaurant, 1110 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22201.

Admission: Listed ticket price $140.56; lunch and selected drink pairings included. Review the final checkout total.

Select the November 21 class and book. Confirm the menu, dietary arrangements, timing and exact details with the restaurant. Promotional food photograph does not guarantee the class menu.