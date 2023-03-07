Kris Davis’ Diatom Ribbons

Grammy-winning pianist Kris Davis is one of the most remarkable young musicians in the New York Modern Jazz scene. Enjoy an evening of ambitious, inviting music from her newest project Diatom Ribbons—a breakthrough record incorporating elements of hip hop, rock, and groove featuring drummer and NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington, DJ Val Jeanty, and bassist Trevor Dunn.

Kris Davis and Terri Lyne Carrington recently won a Grammy® for Best Instrumental Jazz Album for Carrington’s album New Standards, Vol 1. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards® ceremony was held on February 5, 2023.

Davis is also the recipient of the 2021 “Doris Duke Artist Award in Jazz” alongside Wayne Shorter and Danilo Perez.