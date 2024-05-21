Prepare to be transported to an aquatic wonderland as KINETIC Presents turns Echostage into the ultimate underwater themed experience! We encourage you to come dressed in creative nautical looks while experiencing a live performance by global popstar Slayyyter! The bisexual 27-year-old singer-songwriter has been making a name for herself by adding internet-age chaos to bubbly dance pop on songs such as 2019’s “Daddy AF.” The music of international DJs Jeracand Dani Brasil plus additional unique live acts will keep the party going til 4AM!

KINETIC: Under the Sea is a Capital Pride Alliance partner event with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the organization and the new DC LGBTQ+ Center

18+ ENTRY