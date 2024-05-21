Saturday, April 20th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Prepare to be transported to an aquatic wonderland as KINETIC Presents turns Echostage into the ultimate underwater themed experience! We encourage you to come dressed in creative nautical looks while experiencing a live performance by global popstar Slayyyter! The bisexual 27-year-old singer-songwriter has been making a name for herself by adding internet-age chaos to bubbly dance pop on songs such as 2019’s “Daddy AF.” The music of international DJs Jeracand Dani Brasil plus additional unique live acts will keep the party going til 4AM!
KINETIC: Under the Sea is a Capital Pride Alliance partner event with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the organization and the new DC LGBTQ+ Center
18+ ENTRY
ALL SALES ARE FINAL: We do not offer refunds, returns or exchanges. Each QR code will be exchanged for a wristband, and once redeemed, the ticket is considered claimed and non-transferable. Entry closes 1 hour prior to event end times. For individual ticketholders, re-entry is not permitted and all exits are final. KINETIC Presents is not responsible for any issues that may arise with lost wristbands, 3rd party ticket resellers, or ticket transfers.
