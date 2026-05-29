Kinetic: Toyland Feat. Alaska with DJS GSP & Matt Sauve

KINETIC: Toyland, the official Capital Pride Alliance main event, returns bigger than ever with headliner Alaska Thunderfuck taking the stage. The iconic drag superstar, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 winner brings chart-topping releases, sold-out world tours, and more than a decade at the top of queer entertainment to the Toyland main floor.

Step inside a playground for grown-ups, where the toys are oversized, the lights hit harder, and every corner of the room becomes part of the show. Massive production and the biggest dance floor of the weekend.

GSP and Matt Suave on the decks for six hours of peak-time sound built for the main floor.

Doors at 10PM. 18+ ENTRY. Included in every KINETIC Pride 2026 DC Weekend Pass.

A portion of every ticket supports the DC LGBTQ+ community through Capital Pride Alliance.