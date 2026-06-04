June Community Cleanup
Sunday, June 7, 2026

June Community Cleanup

Crystal Drive Arlington, VA 22202

Crystal City Metro Plaza

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About This Event

The National Landing BID is proud to partner with NOVA Cleanups for a community cleanup in Crystal City on Sunday, June 7th at 11:00 AM!

This collaborative effort brings together residents, volunteers, and community partners to help keep National Landing clean, welcoming, and vibrant. Whether you’re a longtime local or new to the neighborhood, this is a great opportunity to give back, meet new people, and make a visible impact in the community.

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Date

Sunday, June 7, 2026 11:00 am

Location

Crystal City Metro Plaza
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