Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Sunday, June 7, 2026
June Community Cleanup
Crystal Drive Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Metro PlazaMore details
About This Event
The National Landing BID is proud to partner with NOVA Cleanups for a community cleanup in Crystal City on Sunday, June 7th at 11:00 AM!
This collaborative effort brings together residents, volunteers, and community partners to help keep National Landing clean, welcoming, and vibrant. Whether you’re a longtime local or new to the neighborhood, this is a great opportunity to give back, meet new people, and make a visible impact in the community.
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