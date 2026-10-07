JOSH THOMAS: JIGGLE, JIGGLE

Thomas is best known for writing, acting, and co-executive producing his own TV show, “Please Like Me,” inspired by his life, which was named one of the best TV shows of the year by Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, and Time. His writing for the show won awards from the Australian Academy (AACTA) and the Australian Writers Guild. The show won Best Comedy at the AACTA Awards, Most Outstanding Comedy at the Logie Awards, and was nominated as Best Comedy at the International Emmy Awards, Rose d’Or Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards. Thomas also created and starred in the TV show, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” He recently launched a weekly podcast, “Josh Thomas and Friends and You,” featuring conversations with his friends.