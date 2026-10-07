JOSH THOMAS: JIGGLE, JIGGLE
Thursday, October 15, 2026

JOSH THOMAS: JIGGLE, JIGGLE

600 I St NW Washington, DC 20001

Sixth & I

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About This Event

Josh Thomas burst onto the Australian comedy scene when he became the youngest ever winner of Raw Comedy, the prestigious national competition produced by the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Two years later, while still in his teens, he received a Melbourne Comedy Festival nomination for Best Show.

Thomas is best known for writing, acting, and co-executive producing his own TV show, “Please Like Me,” inspired by his life, which was named one of the best TV shows of the year by Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, and Time. His writing for the show won awards from the Australian Academy (AACTA) and the Australian Writers Guild. The show won Best Comedy at the AACTA Awards, Most Outstanding Comedy at the Logie Awards, and was nominated as Best Comedy at the International Emmy Awards, Rose d’Or Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards. Thomas also created and starred in the TV show, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” He recently launched a weekly podcast, “Josh Thomas and Friends and You,” featuring conversations with his friends.

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Date

Thursday, October 15, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Sixth & I
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