Joseph Shetler Solo Exhibition at The Silva Gallery

The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is thrilled to announce the solo exhibition In Consideration by Joseph Shetler.

Primarily recognized for his monochromatic drawings and paintings, Joe Shetler introduces color in a new body of work for In Consideration. Shetler’s signature linework, delicate and precise in its formulation of abstract planes and grids, seemed to simultaneously float above and ground into its canvases. Introducing color as a participative subject in his work, Shetler presents a stark contrast between the color-filled backgrounds and white surfaces allocated for linework. The color fields are strong and attention-calling, yet they seem to elevate the drawing surface of each painting. Which field is more present? Or, can we consider how they exist together?

The gallery is open from 10 am to 5 pm.