Jon Shain & FJ Ventre: Acoustic Blues at Archie’s Barbershop

Friday, November 13, 2026, starting at 8 p.m. EST

Archie’s Barbershop, Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation — Hyattsville

4502 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price: $30 for the concert.

An intimate blues room can make a Friday night feel like a discovery. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Jon Shain joins bassist FJ Ventre at Archie’s Barbershop for a set that draws from Piedmont blues, folk, bluegrass, swing and ragtime. Their musical partnership stretches back to their high-school days, giving the evening the appeal of two musicians who know how to listen to one another. The foundation’s Hyattsville space puts the focus on the songs and the playing, making this a good pick for a music-first night out.

Reserve seats by emailing the organizer with the number requested. Limited parking is available behind the building and nearby. An end time has not been announced; confirm availability and exact details before attending.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Performer photo courtesy of Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation.