Join the Fan Club all day watch Party & Happy Hour at Barrelhouse

DON’T JUST WATCH IT, FEEL IT.

This isn’t your average World Cup watch party. At Barrel House, we’re bringing every match to life with multiple TVs throughout the venue, comfortable air-conditioned indoor seating, outdoor viewing options, specialty food and drink offerings, and exciting activations throughout the tournament.

From match-day promotions and giveaways to themed events and fan experiences, there’s always something happening beyond the final score. Don’t just watch the World Cup — feel it. Join the chants, celebrate every goal, and experience the energy of the tournament surrounded by fellow fans.

Whether you’re joining us for your favorite team, meeting up with friends, or making new ones along the way, Barrel House is where soccer fans become family. Your World Cup home all season long.