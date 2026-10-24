Joel Chasnoff Comedy Coffeehouse at Bender JCC — Ages 60+
Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Joel Chasnoff Comedy Coffeehouse at Bender JCC — Ages 60+

6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville

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$52 per person; advance registration through the organizer

About This Event

Trade a routine Wednesday evening for a coffeehouse-style comedy outing in Rockville. Joel Chasnoff brings observational humor about Jewish life to Bender JCC’s Coming of Age series, with a tone the organizer describes as clever and wholesome. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and wine precede the performance, giving the evening a social beginning before the laughs take over.

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 7–8:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.
Price: $52 per person; advance registration through the organizer.

The official event page lists ages 60+. Register through Bender JCC and confirm current availability, eligibility, the pre-show food schedule and exact details before attending.

Official event details and registration

Promotional portrait courtesy of Bender JCC of Greater Washington, from the official event page.

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Date

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rockville
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