Jigs & Swigs® at Atlas Bridge District
Sunday, May 31, 2026

Jigs & Swigs® at Atlas Bridge District

600 Howard Road Southeast #Suite 100 Washington, DC 20020

Atlas Brew Works - Bridge District

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About This Event

We have teamed up with Atlas Brew Works to bring you Jigs & Swigs® features an Irish Dance-inspired workout and includes a local beer of your choice! 🍻 NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! This is the perfect way to spend a day with friends so be sure to RSVP today! 💙 NEW LOCATION: Atlas Brew Works Bridge City 600 Howard Rd SE Suite 100, Washington, DC 20020

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Date

Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 pm

Location

Atlas Brew Works - Bridge District
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