Jigs & Swigs® at Atlas Bridge District

We have teamed up with Atlas Brew Works to bring you Jigs & Swigs® features an Irish Dance-inspired workout and includes a local beer of your choice! 🍻 NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! This is the perfect way to spend a day with friends so be sure to RSVP today! 💙 NEW LOCATION: Atlas Brew Works Bridge City 600 Howard Rd SE Suite 100, Washington, DC 20020