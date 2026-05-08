Jigs & Swigs® at Atlas Bridge District

Sunday, May 10th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
Atlas Brew Works - Bridge DistrictMore details
We have teamed up with Atlas Brew Works to bring you Jigs & Swigs® features an Irish Dance-inspired workout and includes a local beer of your choice! 🍻 NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! This is the perfect way to spend a day with friends so be sure to RSVP today! 💙 NEW LOCATION: Atlas Brew Works Bridge City 600 Howard Rd SE Suite 100, Washington, DC 20020
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