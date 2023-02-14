It’s Complicated: A Literary Reading

Join us for an evening of drinks, literature, and community!

Chet’la Sebree is the author of two poetry collections: Field Study, winner of the 2020 James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, and Mistress, nominated for an NAACP Image Award. She is currently working on her debut essay collection turn (w)here: a Black woman’s route to rootedness in America. In January 2023, she joined the faculty at The George Washington University as an assistant professor of English.

Learn more about her at chetlasebree.com.

In addition to our featured reader, you will also hear poetry, fiction & non-fiction from local DC-area writers.