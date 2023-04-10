Join Gravitas for an indulgent Italian Wine Dinner featuring Chef Matt Baker, Maze Row wines, and Master Sommelier Brett Davis.

Brett Davis is the Sales & Education Manager of Lux Wines, an importer and marketer of luxury wines with an emphasis on prestigious family owned Italian wineries. In 2009, Brett passed the Court of Master Sommeliers’ diploma level exam and earned the title of Master Sommelier. Just over two hundred fifty individuals worldwide have earned this certification over its fifty-year history. In addition to his current position, Brett consults with restaurateurs, wholesalers and retailers nationally with beverage and service training. He consults with start-up brands creating new products, advising on flavor profiles and development. Considered one of the resident whiskey and spirits experts for the Court of Master Sommeliers, he judges spirits contests, gives regular lectures and proctors monthly exams for others going through the certification process.