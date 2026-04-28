Intro to Sewing & Garment Construction by Rendered in N.W. D.C.

Get creative and learn a new skill with Rendered Inc. at O Street Studios! Our sewing classes are designed for anyone who wants to get comfortable with a needle and thread, whether you’re looking to make your own clothes from scratch or just want to learn how to fix up your favorite vintage finds. We keep things down-to-earth and hands-on, focusing on real techniques in a relaxed studio setting.

Our weekly schedule:

Intro to Sewing: Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM (perfect for total beginners)

Wednesdays: Mid-week Technique-based sessions

Saturdays: Weekend workshops @ 11 AM, 1 PM + 3 PM

You can find us at O Street Studios | 52 O St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Just a heads up that the studio is in a historic building with stair-only access. When you arrive, use the entry code 1995# to get into the building.