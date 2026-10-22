Into the Abyss: A 21+ Halloween Party in Richmond

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Unkindness ArtMore details
Make a destination night of Halloween at this nautical-themed Richmond party. DJs, fire performers, Irish folk-punk music, sets and a costume contest fill an art-studio celebration that reaches indoors and outdoors. Admission includes dinner, dessert and the published drink allowance. Ages 21+ with photo ID. The event uses the parking lot, so plan for street parking, carpooling or rideshare.
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 7 p.m.–1 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Unkindness Art, 2923 North Avenue, Brookland Park, Richmond, VA 23222.
Price: $75 regular advance admission; $80 at the door, subject to availability.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Archival event photograph courtesy of Unkindness Art.
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