Into the Abyss: A 21+ Halloween Party in Richmond

Make a destination night of Halloween at this nautical-themed Richmond party. DJs, fire performers, Irish folk-punk music, sets and a costume contest fill an art-studio celebration that reaches indoors and outdoors. Admission includes dinner, dessert and the published drink allowance. Ages 21+ with photo ID. The event uses the parking lot, so plan for street parking, carpooling or rideshare.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 7 p.m.–1 a.m. Sunday Eastern.

Where: Unkindness Art, 2923 North Avenue, Brookland Park, Richmond, VA 23222.

Price: $75 regular advance admission; $80 at the door, subject to availability.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.