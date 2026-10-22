Into the Abyss: A 21+ Halloween Party in Richmond
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Into the Abyss: A 21+ Halloween Party in Richmond

2923 North Avenue, Brookland Park, Richmond, VA 23222

Unkindness Art

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$75 regular advance admission; $80 at the door, subject to availability

About This Event

Make a destination night of Halloween at this nautical-themed Richmond party. DJs, fire performers, Irish folk-punk music, sets and a costume contest fill an art-studio celebration that reaches indoors and outdoors. Admission includes dinner, dessert and the published drink allowance. Ages 21+ with photo ID. The event uses the parking lot, so plan for street parking, carpooling or rideshare.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 7 p.m.–1 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Unkindness Art, 2923 North Avenue, Brookland Park, Richmond, VA 23222.
Price: $75 regular advance admission; $80 at the door, subject to availability.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Archival event photograph courtesy of Unkindness Art.

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Date

Saturday, October 24, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Unkindness Art
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