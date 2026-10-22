Indie Rock Karaoke: Halloween at DC9
Thursday, October 29, 2026

Indie Rock Karaoke: Halloween at DC9

1940 9th Street NW, Shaw, Washington, DC 20001

DC9 main stage

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Free general admission; drinks extra

About This Event

Trade the usual dance-floor soundtrack for a turn at the microphone on DC9’s main stage. Host KIT leads a Halloween edition of indie-rock karaoke, with a deep songbook running from Pixies and PJ Harvey to Spoon and Tame Impala. Come with a favorite track and friends ready to cheer. This is a free, 21+ night; use the venue’s ticket link and bring ID.

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 8 p.m.; doors 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: DC9 main stage, 1940 9th Street NW, Shaw, Washington, DC 20001.
Price: Free general admission; drinks extra.

Official details and tickets

Confirm current prices, availability, boarding or entry requirements and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional artwork courtesy of DC9.

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Date

Thursday, October 29, 2026 08:00 pm

Location

DC9 main stage
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