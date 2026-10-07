iiisa / Heather Stebbins & Rachel Beetz / projections by Ex Lamp
Wednesday, October 14, 2026

iiisa / Heather Stebbins & Rachel Beetz / projections by Ex Lamp

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC

Rhizome DC - In the Yard

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About This Event

Join us as Ex Lamp (James June Schneider) projects onto the side of the house during sets of music by iiisa and the debut of a duo project by Heather Stebbins and Rachel Beetz. Not to be missed!

Merging field recordings, poemsongs, and familial voices from their home in Costa Rica, iiisa builds memory portals for the kindling of transformation. With a “pliable and fearless voice” (I Care If You Listen), they deftly guide the listener through ephemeral vignettes. Their work has been presented by Roulette Intermedium, Big Ears Festival, and Pioneer Works, and their debut album will be released in Fall 2026 on Leaving Records. “an electrifying figure […] with practices that collide and meld a variety of approaches, whether rooted in tradition or radical, through the lens of improvisation”— Peter Margasak (The Wire)

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Date

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 07:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm

Location

Rhizome DC - In the Yard
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