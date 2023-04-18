The Kennedy Center announces the artists featured in the second annual I AM WOMAN: A Celebration of Women in Hip Hop, presented by Hip Hop icon and founding Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council Member, MC Lyte. I AM WOMAN continues to honor the genius, diversity, and power of female emcees while uplifting the creative contributions of women across generations with this year’s celebration featuring the legendary MC Lyte, Grammy®-nominated and BET Hip Hop Award-winning artist Rapsody, BET Award-winning artist Kash Doll, Philly Hip Hop legend Bahamadia, Hip Hop and Spoken work artist Mama Sōl, and more.