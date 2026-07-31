Hybrid Event: Murder Bites, Mimi Montgomery
Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Hybrid Event: Murder Bites, Mimi Montgomery

645 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast ##100 Washington, DC 20003

East City Bookshop

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About This Event

East City Bookshop welcomes Mimi Montgomery to discuss her debut novel, Murder Bites, in conversation with Kate Myers.

Note on Format: This hybrid event will have both an in-person component with limited seating as well as a virtual broadcast via Zoom Webinar. Both in-person and virtual attendees will be able to pose questions to the author during audience Q&

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Date

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 06:30 pm

Location

East City Bookshop
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