Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Hybrid Event: Murder Bites, Mimi Montgomery
645 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast ##100 Washington, DC 20003
East City BookshopMore details
About This Event
East City Bookshop welcomes Mimi Montgomery to discuss her debut novel, Murder Bites, in conversation with Kate Myers.
Note on Format: This hybrid event will have both an in-person component with limited seating as well as a virtual broadcast via Zoom Webinar. Both in-person and virtual attendees will be able to pose questions to the author during audience Q&
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