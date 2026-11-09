A Free Sunday Irish Session at Maryland Meadworks

A traditional session brings a different energy from a conventional concert: musicians gather around the tunes, and listeners can enjoy the conversation between instruments as it unfolds. Hyattsville Irish Session welcomes players and people who simply want to listen at Maryland Meadworks.



Come for a leisurely stretch of Sunday music, then build in a lunch stop along the Route 1 corridor. With no cover charge, it is an easy plan for a friend who wants to meet up without committing to a ticketed show.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern. This listing features the verified November occurrence; check the official calendar for later sessions.

Where: Maryland Meadworks — Hyattsville, Maryland; 4700 Rhode Island Avenue, Suite Bee, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price: Free; no cover charge. Drinks and food purchased separately; performer tips encouraged.

Musicians are invited to bring instruments. The event begins before the venue’s usual Sunday noon opening, as confirmed on the event calendar. Confirm the session, seating, food availability and any age policies with the organizer; alcohol is for adults 21+.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information