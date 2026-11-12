Hyattsville International Fall Bazaar, Bake Sale & Quilts

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Hyattsville Mennonite ChurchMore details
Start holiday shopping with a little more character at Hyattsville’s International Fall Bazaar. Browse fair-trade jewelry, textiles, home accents and gifts, then look over quilts made by volunteers. The appeal is in the variety: something small for a host, a practical winter accessory or a piece that brings a different texture home.
Leave room for the bake sale, where church bakers supply homemade treats; barbecue sandwich meals are also planned. Make it an unhurried morning of browsing, with food and purchases paid separately. This is a neighborhood market with enough range to reward a second lap.
When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Hyattsville Mennonite Church, 4217 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD 20782.
Admission: Free; shopping and food cost extra.
Official event information. Confirm exact details and vendor availability with the organizer.
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