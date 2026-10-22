House of Hex Halloween Party at Dirty Habit DC
Saturday, October 31, 2026

House of Hex Halloween Party at Dirty Habit DC

555 8th Street NW, Penn Quarter, Washington, DC 20004

Dirty Habit DC courtyard

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General admission listed at $46.68; confirm current tier at checkout

About This Event

Make a dramatic entrance through the carriageway into a candlelit courtyard Halloween party. A DJ, themed cocktails, interactive moments and a costume contest give this Penn Quarter destination a full-night party atmosphere. The organizer advertises one complimentary drink with admission. Ages 21+; bring valid ID and check the latest ticket inclusions before booking.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Dirty Habit DC courtyard, 555 8th Street NW, Penn Quarter, Washington, DC 20004.
Price: General admission listed at $46.68; confirm current tier at checkout.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional image: Dirty Habit DC, via DowntownDC BID.

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Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 09:00 pm

Location

Dirty Habit DC courtyard
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