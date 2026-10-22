House of Hex Halloween Party at Dirty Habit DC

Make a dramatic entrance through the carriageway into a candlelit courtyard Halloween party. A DJ, themed cocktails, interactive moments and a costume contest give this Penn Quarter destination a full-night party atmosphere. The organizer advertises one complimentary drink with admission. Ages 21+; bring valid ID and check the latest ticket inclusions before booking.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.

Where: Dirty Habit DC courtyard, 555 8th Street NW, Penn Quarter, Washington, DC 20004.

Price: General admission listed at $46.68; confirm current tier at checkout.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.