House of Hex Halloween Party at Dirty Habit DC

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Dirty Habit DC courtyardMore details
Make a dramatic entrance through the carriageway into a candlelit courtyard Halloween party. A DJ, themed cocktails, interactive moments and a costume contest give this Penn Quarter destination a full-night party atmosphere. The organizer advertises one complimentary drink with admission. Ages 21+; bring valid ID and check the latest ticket inclusions before booking.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Dirty Habit DC courtyard, 555 8th Street NW, Penn Quarter, Washington, DC 20004.
Price: General admission listed at $46.68; confirm current tier at checkout.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional image: Dirty Habit DC, via DowntownDC BID.
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