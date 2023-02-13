House Concerts at Hill Center: Gabrielle Zwi

House Concerts at Hill Center is a new series premiering in 2023 that features diverse and local DMV singer-songwriters. [email protected] aims to create a cozy, mellow, intimate setting that connects the community with new music and shines light on the wide range of talent that fills our eclectic city.

See Gabrielle Zwi perform in the first of the series. Zwi is a 22 year-old singer-songwriter and Bossa Nova/Jazz performer based in Rockville, MD. Zwi’s songs about friendship, breaking barriers and identity bring the listener through their life’s journey. With their signature ukulele and their band alongside them, Zwi compliments their thoughtful lyrics with energetic and captivating music.