House Concerts at Hill Center: Drew Gibson

House Concerts at Hill Center is a new series premiering in 2023 that features diverse and local DMV singer-songwriters. [email protected] aims to create a cozy, mellow, intimate setting that connects the community with new music and shines light on the wide range of talent that fills our eclectic city.

Drew Gibson’s music drifts on influence from the American days of country-blues and the singer-songwriters of the recent past. Since releasing his debut album “Letterbox” in 2007, the self-taught finger-style guitarist has garnered attention from USA Today, The Washington Post, RVA Magazine and No Depression.