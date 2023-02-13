House Concerts at Hill Center: Ari Voxx & The Sad Lads

House Concerts at Hill Center is a new series premiering in 2023 that features diverse and local DMV singer-songwriters. [email protected] aims to create a cozy, mellow, intimate setting that connects the community with new music and shines light on the wide range of talent that fills our eclectic city.

Ari Voxx is a 2022 Wammie finalist and DC-native who’s been performing and writing music for years. Previously known for her jazz and neo-soul vocals, she now focuses on writing music that is authentically her, transcending genres, with influences like Cocteau Twins, The Cure, Soundgarden and Imogen Heap. Now featuring her band, The Sad Lads, Ari’s sound is dreamy, indie and melancholic – expect to feel retro vibes, catchy melodies, smooth, buttery vocals and emotional lyricism.