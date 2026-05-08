Hoppy Mother’s Day: Candle Making with Story Candles and Goods

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Atlas Brew Works – Bridge DistrictMore details
Join us in person for a fun Mother’s Day candle making party with story candles and cute goods!
Whether you’re celebrating your mom, your best friend, your chosen family or just yourself, Hoppy Mother’s Day is the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day weekend. No pressure, no obligation — just good people, great scents and a really good time.
Guests will enjoy a guided candle-making workshop hosted in the vibrant taproom at Atlas Brew Works, where craft beer culture meets the art of candle making.
📅 Date: Saturday, May 9
⏰ Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
📍 Location: Atlas Brew Works – Bridge District (600 Howard Road SE, Washington, D.C.)
🎟 Tickets: Individual tickets available; buy two, save $10 at checkout
🍺 Drinks and Food: Available for purchase onsite from Atlas Brew Works
During this exploration and creation experience, guests will receive a brief introduction to Story Candles and Goods and the candle-making process, including hands-on instruction from start to finish. Each participant will:
Each workshop ticket includes all candle-making materials and supplies:
Bring your mom, your crew, your partner or just yourself. This is the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day weekend with a creative twist. Grab your tickets before they’re gone!
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